Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

