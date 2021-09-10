Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.