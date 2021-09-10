Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $112.39 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

