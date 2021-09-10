Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

