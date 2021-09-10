Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $137,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

TRI opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $75.63 and a one year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.