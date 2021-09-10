Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

