Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 110,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $67.37 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

