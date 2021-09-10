Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,866 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 94,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.