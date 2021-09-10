Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,045 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

