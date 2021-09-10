Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. Geberit has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.