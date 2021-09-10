Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €106.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.55 ($104.17).

KGX stock opened at €88.76 ($104.42) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.55.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

