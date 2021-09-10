Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.