Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

IDU opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

