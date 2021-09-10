Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $831,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

DBRG opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

