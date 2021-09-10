Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 350,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.