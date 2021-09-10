Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

