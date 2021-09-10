Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $338.46 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.62 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

