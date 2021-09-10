Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.39 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,234.36 or 0.02630512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $88.87 million and $9.39 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00096829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00021073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.00424246 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.