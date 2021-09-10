BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $165.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

