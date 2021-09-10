Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.95 million and $955.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,342,534,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

