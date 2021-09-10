Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $67.95 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $67.95 million and $22.07 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,605,480 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.