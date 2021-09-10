BCE (TSE:BCE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

