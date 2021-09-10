Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $50.40 Average PT from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

B stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.33. 189,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,294. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.