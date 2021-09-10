Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GEMD stock opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £91.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

