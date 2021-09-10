Bank of America Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $360.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR opened at $328.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

