Bank of America Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Underperform

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 24,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,427. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 26,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

