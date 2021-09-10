Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has €3.10 ($3.65) price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.67 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

