Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

