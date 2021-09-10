BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BancFirst worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

