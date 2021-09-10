Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,728 shares of company stock valued at $67,721,381 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213,017. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

