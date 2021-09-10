Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,082 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 180,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 79,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,513. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $54.39.

