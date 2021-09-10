Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

