Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Bfsg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period.

JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 7,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

