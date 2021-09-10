Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.31. 24,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,318. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

