Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Trading Up 0.8%

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.41). Approximately 238,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 659,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £818.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

