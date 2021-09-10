B B H & B Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11,320.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,651 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

