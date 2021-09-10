B B H & B Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.4% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,556. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

