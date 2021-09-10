AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,788. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

