Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.23. 23,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

