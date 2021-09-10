Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Avista makes up 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $87,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,243 shares of company stock valued at $94,025. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.