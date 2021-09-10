Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.81 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

