Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.