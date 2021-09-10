Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $90,000 in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $6.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

