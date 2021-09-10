Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 97.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

