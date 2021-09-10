Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 58,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

