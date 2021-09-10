Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.
Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 58,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.
In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.