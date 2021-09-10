Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $467.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

