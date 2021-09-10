Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Trading Down 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 981,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,529,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

