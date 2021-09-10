AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $29.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $29.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $26.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $32.94. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $30.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $89.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $86.82 to $92.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $92.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,562.18.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,550.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,446. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,592.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,465.05.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

