Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $9.82 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $370,599.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00124970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00180876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,788.69 or 1.00047790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.02 or 0.07045370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00853444 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

