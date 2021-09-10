Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1,451.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

